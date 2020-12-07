Harry Sues Paper Over 'False, Defamatory' Story

(Newser) – Prince Harry is now a California resident, but his battle against the British tabloids continues. The prince has filed a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Mail on Sunday, over a story from October that claims he has failed to stay in touch with the Royal Marines after stepping down from his senior role in the monarchy earlier this year, the Telegraph reports. The prince spent a decade in the military, including two tours of Afghanistan, but lost the honorary title Captain General of the Royal Marines as part of his deal with the palace. In 2014, he founded the Invictus Games for wounded military personnel and veterans.

story continues below

After the Mail on Sunday's story was published, Harry sent a legal warning to the paper, saying the claim was "false and defamatory," the Observer reports. Wife Meghan is suing the same newspaper for publishing a letter she sent to her estranged father, reports the Guardian. Harry is also suing two other tabloids, the Sun and the Daily Mirror, for allegedly hacking his voicemail. In yet another lawsuit, Harry and Meghan are suing photographers who allegedly used drones to take pictures of their young son, Archie. (In April, the couple said that apart from legal action, they plan to have "zero engagement" with British tabloids.)

