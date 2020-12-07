Georgia's Results 'Remain Unchanged' in Latest Recount

(Newser) – President-elect Joe Biden has again won Georgia's presidential election. The state finished its second recount, after it was requested by President Trump's campaign, last week. On Monday, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger recertified Georgia's results, the Hill reports. "It’s been 34 days since the election on Nov. 3," Raffensperger, a Republican, said at a news conference at the state Capitol. "We have now counted legally cast ballots three times, and the results remain unchanged." Each time, the count has shown Biden defeating Trump in the state by about 12,000 votes. The state has to finalize its lineup of electors on Tuesday, per WAGA.

Also on Monday, a federal judge in Georgia tossed out an election lawsuit brought by Sydney Powell, ruling the case doesn't belong in federal court, per CNBC. In a statement, Raffensperger cited that case and the latest certification of election results as indications that Georgia should get past election fraud allegations. "Today is an important day for election integrity in Georgia and across the country," Raffensperger said. "The claims in the Kraken lawsuit prove to be as mythological as the creature for which they’re named. Georgians can now move forward knowing that their votes, and only their legal votes, were counted accurately, fairly, and reliably." (In Michigan, protesters went to the home of the state's elections chief.)

