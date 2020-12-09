(Newser) – Supporters of President Trump looking for a way to show their appreciation now have their chance, though they'll have to open up their wallets to do it. In what the New York Times deems as an "unusual real estate maneuver," the current owner of Trump's childhood home in Jamaica Estates, Queens—described by US News & World Report as "a wealthy enclave in a working-class borough that's home to New Yorkers of all races and nations"—has embarked on a crowdfunding campaign to "gift" the five-bedroom Tudor (seen here) to Trump. Meaning, if supporters send in enough cash to pay the anonymous seller(s) $3 million, the seller(s) will then present the home, where Trump lived until he was 4, to the president. "Love Trump? Thank President Trump by contributing to this campaign to buy his childhood home in his honor!" the GoFundMe says of this potential "token of appreciation."

The Paramount Realty agency, which is managing the fundraiser, says it recently tried to sell the home for $3 million via "classic auctions" but struck out. That's when this idea was born. "It is more likely that one million people who love Trump would each give $3, rather than a wealthy buyer giving $3 million," a Paramount agent tells AFP. The agency notes on the GoFundMe that, once under Trump's ownership, the home could be used for many purposes, including as a presidential library or museum, a single-family residence, or a house of worship. Trump could also choose to give the home to charity, the page notes. How generous Trump supporters are feeling as they do their own holiday shopping remains to be seen: As of Wednesday morning, the crowdfunding push had netted just over $100 of its $3,000,000 goal. The GoFundMe notes if the goal isn't met, all raised funds will go to charity. (Read more President Trump stories.)

