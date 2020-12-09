Pringles Mascot Gets a Body Thanks to John Oliver

(Newser) – John Oliver has spent more time than anyone really should spend wondering what the body of the Pringles mascot looks like. He discussed some possibilities before Last Week Tonight went on hiatus, per the Hollywood Reporter, then released a web exclusive video on Sunday in which he showcased viewers' drawings of a full-bodied Julius Pringles. "There's a lot we don't know about the Pringles guy. In fact, the only thing we do know is that his head looks like a hard-boiled egg disguised as Tom Selleck," Oliver said in the video, which has been viewed 4 million times, before requesting Pringles solve the debate once and for all. He even offered to have his show donate $10,000 to Feeding America in exchange for an official image, per Deadline. And now we have it.

story continues below

In a video released by Pringles on Tuesday, a door opens to reveal the mascot's face. An arm then waves the camera through the door, where the mascot is seen standing in front of a Christmas tree, wearing a red sweatsuit and a Pringles t-shirt underneath. It's "the moment @IamJohnOliver and @LastWeekTonight have been waiting for," Pringles said in a tweet, adding it would donate to Feeding America $1 for "every second John has thought of Mr. P's body … which happens to be $10K." Still, some fans couldn't help but be disappointed by the reveal, which essentially showed a person wearing the mascot's giant head. But then Oliver's viewers had set the bar pretty high. You can check out some of their drawings in the video—so long as you don't mind partial cartoon nudity. (Read more Pringles stories.)

