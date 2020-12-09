3 Seconds of Rep. Gohmert's Speech Goes Viral

(Newser) – It's not unusual for a politician's speech to go viral, but a 3-second clip of comments given by Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert on Tuesday managed to rack up 1.3 million views for a rather unusual reason. As the Recount put it in the caption of the now-viral video it posted to Twitter, "Rep. Louie Gohmert's tooth just fell out at his press conference." Gohmert said that's not exactly right, explaining in a tweet that a temporary crown came loose. He wrote, "Reporters are already more interested in covering the fact that my temporary crown came loose during today's press conference than they ever were in reporting on Hunter Biden's laptop or the rampant election fraud in the 2020 race. Excellent priorities, as always. #Crowngate." People notes Gohmert in July contracted COVID, which some patients say has caused them to suffer unusual dental issues. (Read more Louie Gohmert stories.)