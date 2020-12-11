(Newser) – With Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine possibly just days away from being shipped, the next order of business will be starting to divvy it up for distribution across the country. WalletHub looked at more than 90 cities across America to figure out which may need the most initial vaccinations. The site examined 13 key metrics for those cities, including each place's share of health care professionals, other essential workers, nursing home dwellers, and people with conditions such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. Detroit emerged as the city in greatest need of doses from that first batch. Read on for the top 10: