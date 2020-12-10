(Newser) – Maybe no day typifies the competing emotions of hope and fear on the pandemic as well as Thursday. Just as the number of daily deaths in the US surpassed 3,000 for the first time, an FDA advisory panel is poised to approve the first vaccine for use, reports the New York Times. The 17-member panel is expected to vote on Pfizer's candidate after 5pm, per USA Today, and deliberations are being livestreamed. After the anticipated "yes" vote, the FDA is expected to accept the recommendation in relatively quick fashion.

Exactly when that will happen remains unclear, but the upshot of all this is that the first shots of the two-dose vaccine in the US are expected to take place early next week, per the Times. Britain and Bahrain already have begun vaccinations, and Canada approved the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday. On Thursday, Saudi Arabia became the fourth country to approve it, per the Hill. (Read more coronavirus vaccine stories.)

