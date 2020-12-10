Readers Reach Out to Help Teen in Pornhub Exposé

(Newser) – Nicholas Kristof of the New York Times wrote an exposé of Pornhub that is resulting in real changes. The site, while denying any wrongdoing, is promising reforms to make it harder for people to post videos of underage girls and for such videos to proliferate. "I don’t trust Pornhub a bit, so officials will need to monitor this sector in a way they haven’t before," Kristof writes in his latest Times column. Still, he hails the reaction and gives all credit to the young women who agreed to share their stories. One is 19-year-old Serena K. Fleites, whose life spiraled when naked videos of her at age 14 turned up on Pornhub. After two suicide attempts, she ended up living in a car with three dogs, hoping somehow to become a vet tech.

story continues below

"I’m thrilled to report that Fleites has been deluged with offers of housing, jobs, education and counseling, and she and her dogs have moved into a long-stay hotel with help from a GoFundMe backed by readers," writes Kristof. "One benefactor has volunteered to pay for her education to become a vet tech." Fleites pronounced herself "ecstatic" at the news. Kristof is happy, too, but he wants to make sure "structural" reform takes place not just at Pornhub but at sites such as XVideos and XNXX, where searches for minors turn up suggestions such as "training bra" and "really young." Writes Kristof: "Folks, this is disgusting." Read his full column, with more on the fixes he sees as necessary. (Read more Pornhub stories.)

