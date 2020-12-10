Stocks Have a Wobbly Day

(Newser) – Wall Street had a lackluster day as investors weighed news on the pandemic and the prospects of a relief package in Congress. The Dow fell 69 points to 29,999, the S&P 500 fell 4 points to 3,668, and the Nasdaq rose 66 points to 12,405. A weak jobs report didn't help, though the AP notes that prospects for a stimulus package out of Congress seem to be picking up. All this as an FDA panel is poised to approve the first vaccine for the US and daily COVID deaths exceeded 3,000 for the first time.

“Concerns persist about the potential near-term impact of fiscal relief measures to combat the spike in new virus cases in the US and abroad,” Richard Flynn of Charles Schwab tells the Wall Street Journal. “The question that is now being asked is, will any further disappointing jobs data add urgency for an additional stimulus package to pass Congress or, will we see negotiations spillover into the first part of 2021.”