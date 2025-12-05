RFK Jr. Panel Suggests a Big Change to Child Immunizations

A federal vaccine advisory committee voted on Friday to end the longstanding recommendation that all US babies get the hepatitis B vaccine on the day they're born, per the AP. If accepted, it would be the biggest change yet to the childhood immunization schedule under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., notes the Washington Post.

For decades, the government has advised that all babies be vaccinated against the liver infection right after birth. But Kennedy's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 8-3 to recommend the birth dose only for babies whose mothers test positive, and in cases where the mom wasn't tested.

For other babies, it would be up to the parents and their doctors to decide if a birth dose is appropriate. The committee voted to suggest that these parents delay the dose at least two months.