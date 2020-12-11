Pennsylvania Slams Texas Election Lawsuit as 'Seditious'

(Newser) – The battle lines are drawn for an epic legal fight pitting most of the nation's states against each other—unless the Supreme Court does what it's widely expected to do, and rejects a Texas-led lawsuit seeking to overturn the election results in four battleground states. The four states—Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—filed their objections Thursday, and they were joined by 20 Democratic-led states and the District of Columbia, the Austin American-Statesman reports. New York Attorney General Letitia James called it a "faithless attempt to undermine the will of the people and have the courts choose the next president." Some 17 attorneys general from GOP-led states filed a motion supporting the Texas lawsuit Wednesday. More:

"Seditious abuse of the judicial process." The states targeted by the Texas lawsuit slammed the attempt to use the Supreme Court to invalidate their Electoral College votes, the New York Times reports. "The court should not abide this seditious abuse of the judicial process, and should send a clear and unmistakable signal that such abuse must never be replicated," Pennsylvania wrote in its filing.