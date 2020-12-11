Texas Suit Signs Up More Than 100 House Republicans

(Newser) – Scores of House Republicans, including some—but not all—of the biggest names in the caucus have signed onto the Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn President Trump's election loss. Reps. Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan were among the more than 100 members who signed the amicus brief, the Hill reports. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney were not; McCarthy would not say Thursday whether he supports the suit, which was filed at the Supreme Court. The signature effort was organized by Rep. Mike Johnson, who was on Trump's impeachment defense team. "President Trump called me this morning to let me know how much he appreciates the amicus brief we are filing on behalf of Members of Congress," Johnson tweeted.

story continues below

The four states named in the Texas suit, on the other hand, sharply stated their objections Thursday, per CNN. The suit seeks to invalide the election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. "Texas's effort to get this Court to pick the next President has no basis in law or fact," Pennsylvania wrote in its Supreme Court filing. "The Court should not abide this seditious abuse of the judicial process, and should send a clear and unmistakable signal that such abuse must never be replicated." Wisconsin called the suit an "extraordinary intrusion" into the four states' elections. Georgia told the court that Texas has no standing in the matter, and that any party that does should go to Georgia courts. Michigan made the point about standing, saying, "Texas comes as a stranger to this matter and should not be heard here." The filing said, "The election in Michigan is over." (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

