Gmail, Google Did Not Have a Good Morning

(Newser) – If you were trying to check Gmail somewhere between 6:30am and 8am Eastern on Monday, you might well have struck out. A worldwide outage brought the system largely to a halt before things started returning to normal just before 8, reports CNET. But it wasn't just Gmail. A slew of Google services went down as well, notes TechCrunch, which ticks off YouTube, Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Maps, and Google Pay, and others. CNN notes that the temporary failure of Google Classroom blocked students from online classes. Some who relied on Google Workspace for video meetings also were out of luck, as were people who integrated gizmos at home with Google Assistant.

"We verified that a Nest Hub smart display was unable to control a connected smart heater, for example," notes the Verge. "The outage will undoubtedly mean a terrible start to the week not just for Google, but for all the workers, students and businesses around the world who rely on Google Services," writes Katie Collins at CNET. No word yet from Google on what happened, or how it was fixed. By all accounts, Google's main search function continued to work during the outage, though it was sluggish for some. (Read more Google stories.)

