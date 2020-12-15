Sopranos Cast Is Reuniting for Fundraiser

(Newser) – The cast of The Sopranos is getting back together to help a good cause. Series creator David Chase will be joined by more than a dozen cast members, including Edie Falco, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and Steve Buscemi, for a Friday night event to benefit Friends of Firefighters, a group founded after 9/11 to support active and retired New York City firefighters and their families, NJ.com reports. The event will include the live reading of a new sketch from Chase and Sopranos writer Terence Winter, reports Deadline. The fundraiser will air at 7pm Eastern on Tiltify. (In upcoming prequel The Many Saints of Newark, the young Tony Soprano will be played by Michael Gandolfini, son of star James Gandolini, who died in 2013.)