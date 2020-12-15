Democracy Won, Biden Says After Electors' Vote

(Newser) – Addressing the nation shortly after the Electoral College confirmed his election victory, President-elect Joe Biden appealed for unity and tried to convince President Trump's supporters that "it is time to turn the page." Biden celebrated the US system of government's survival in the face of Trump's attempts to overturn the election results, the Washington Post reports. "In this battle for the soul of America, democracy prevailed," Biden said. "We the people voted. Faith in our institutions held. The integrity of our elections remains intact." Now it's time to unite and heal, he said Monday evening in a speech of just under 15 minutes, delivered in Delaware. "The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago," Biden said, "and we now know nothing—not even a pandemic or an abuse of power—can extinguish that flame."

The president-elect referred to the pandemic in congratulating election workers for their service during the health crisis and in acknowledging the US death toll crossing 300,000, per ABC. "My heart goes out to each of you in this dark winter of the pandemic, about to spend the holidays and the new year with a black hole in your hearts, without the ones you loved at your side," he said. Now, Biden said, "There is urgent work in front of all of us," citing the need for vaccinations, economic relief, and "building our economy back better than it ever was." After a contentious election—and post-election—Biden expressed faith in what amounted to his second acceptance speech. "We're a great nation. We're good people," he said. "We may come from different places, hold different beliefs, but we share in common a love for this country." (Read more Joe Biden 2020 stories.)

