White House Security Director Reportedly Lost Leg in COVID Fight

The director of the White House's security office reportedly lost his lower right leg, along with a toe on his other foot, to COVID-19. That's according to a GoFundMe campaign set up by a family friend for Crede Bailey, whose coronavirus diagnosis was first reported back in October. He was reportedly hospitalized shortly before the Sept. 26 Rose Garden event for Amy Coney Barrett that turned into a superspreader, per the Hill. Bloomberg says his was the most severe case among the dozens linked to the White House. According to the fundraising campaign, Bailey's family faces massive medical bills after his three-month ICU stay, plus his stay at a rehab facility, to which he was recently released, and the prosthetic, medical equipment, home renovations, and new vehicle he will require. The campaign notes that Bailey has asked his friends and family not to speak to the media.