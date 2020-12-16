Former Pro Baseball Player 'Flatly Denies' Abuse Claims

(Newser) – The wife of Omar Vizquel has accused the former professional baseball player of multiple incidents of domestic abuse, ESPN reports. Major League Baseball is investigating the allegations made by 36-year-old Blanca Vizquel, per USA Today. Omar Vizquel’s attorney tells the Athletic that the star shortstop "flatly denies any allegations of domestic abuse." Omar Vizquel, 53, was booked, but never prosecuted, on assault charges in 2016 in an incident involving his wife—which she said left her with an injured shin and broken fingernail—according to reports. Blanca Vizquel says another incident of domestic abuse had occurred in 2011.

story continues below

She says that an argument with her husband in August prompted her to pursue divorce. Speaking to the Athletic, Omar Vizquel said, "This is a divorce and I know she's really pissed off. There is a lot of things [being said] out there about things supposedly happening behind closed doors, you know. I don't have anything to say about that, either. It's just a divorce." Omar Vizquel is not currently employed by a major league team, USA Today notes. A source tells the paper that the MLB investigation is ongoing. (Read more Omar Vizquel stories.)

