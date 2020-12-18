(Newser) – The Dec. 10 release of Cyberpunk 2077 by Polish developer CD Projekt Red was one of the most highly anticipated drops of the year. Now, Sony has pulled the role-playing action video game starring Keanu Reeves from its PlayStation Store and is offering refunds after users complained of glitches and other technical issues, the BBC reports. Problems include subpar visual quality, slow gameplay, and freezes. Older gaming consoles, including the PS4 and Xbox One, seem to be having more issues with the game than newer consoles, and CD Projekt says it "should have paid more attention to making it play better" on those older units. After news of the game's removal came out, CD Projekt shares fell as much as 20% on Friday, CNBC reports, adding that since the game was released, the company has lost about $1.4 billion in market value.

The game is still available for Xbox and personal computers, and those who want to hold onto their PlayStation versions can request to receive patches for the game instead, which Sony says it will release early next year. CD Projekt Red said earlier this week that anyone who wants a refund can get one via the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store (for Xbox), at brick-and-mortar stores where they bought the game, or through CD Projekt Red itself if they're having trouble getting their money back those other ways. Some players have been complaining of those troubles already, saying the link for refunds through Sony isn't working. Sony is aware of the issue with the problem link and is "working to get it up and running as soon as possible," per the Verge. CD Projekt Red says that "at the moment" it isn't in discussions with Microsoft to pull the game from their end, per Reuters. (Read more Sony Playstation stories.)

