World Watches as Australia Boots Kids Off Social Media

Rahm Emanuel wants the US to follow suit
Posted Dec 9, 2025 9:48 AM CST
Noah Jones shows a warning on his phone that says he cannot access a social media site as his mother Renee, walks toward him in Sydney, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025.   (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Tuesday's the day many Australian youth have been dreading. The country's unprecedented social media ban for under-16s goes into effect, with more than 1 million accounts set to be deactivated, per NBC News. The ban, the first of its kind, is an experiment of sorts, closely watched by the US and other countries facing rising rates of depression and anxiety among youth. Australian lawmakers say the ban is intended to shield children from predatory and addictive platforms carrying risks to their mental health.

  • Those against: Critics, including the platforms themselves, argue the trade off will be disconnection, given that social media is a key way young people communicate, especially in remote parts of the country, per NBC and the AP. They also argue teens will be less safe online, no longer subject to apps' parental controls and other safety features, per the New York Times and BBC.
  • Those for: Supporters say the age restrictions—similar to those for alcohol, tobacco, and driving—will encourage in-person socializing, which is better for kids. As one tells NBC, "The apps want kids to be focused on their phone and not their friends." Communications Minister Anika Wells adds that platforms have had 20 years to improve safety features, which still aren't adequate, per the BBC.
  • Survey: A national study found 96% of Australian children aged 10 to 15 use social media, with 70% of those exposed to harmful content and behavior, and more than half falling victim to cyberbullying, per NBC.

  • How it works: Social media companies—Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, Twitch, X, YouTube, and Kick—are responsible for enforcement, and face fines of up to $32 million for serious violations. For now at least, under-16s can still access certain apps, including Discord, Messenger, Pinterest, Roblox, WhatsApp, and YouTube Kids, per the Times.
  • Enforcement: The law says platforms can use government identification to verify ages, but not exclusively. They may also rely on age verification technologies, face or voice analysis, and account engagement. They might even flag accounts that are consistently active only in after-school hours, the Times notes.

  • What youth are saying: While some youth support the ban, 15-year-old Noah Jones, who's suing the government, says teens could've come up with "solutions to all the negatives of social media" if they were consulted, per NBC. Another 15-year-old living in a remote community expects the ban will affect him negatively overall, and suggests a social media curfew as an alternative, per the AP.
  • Will the dominos fall in line? Supporters of the ban expect many countries to follow Australia's lead. Rahm Emanuel, a potential 2028 presidential contender, has suggested the US should do so, per Politico. The Times reports the Australian example could also be modeled by interested authorities in "Denmark, the European Union and Malaysia." Or it could be "a cautionary tale of the potential pitfalls."

