World Watches as Australia Boots Kids Off Social Media

Tuesday's the day many Australian youth have been dreading. The country's unprecedented social media ban for under-16s goes into effect, with more than 1 million accounts set to be deactivated, per NBC News. The ban, the first of its kind, is an experiment of sorts, closely watched by the US and other countries facing rising rates of depression and anxiety among youth. Australian lawmakers say the ban is intended to shield children from predatory and addictive platforms carrying risks to their mental health.