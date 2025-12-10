Woman Gives Birth in Waymo Self-Driving Car

One San Francisco newborn may have logged more driverless miles than most adults. Waymo says a passenger en route to UCSF Medical Center on Monday night gave birth inside one of its autonomous vehicles after going into labor during the ride. The company's remote Rider Support team reportedly noticed "unusual activity" from the car's monitoring systems and called the rider to check in, ABC 7 reports. Upon learning a birth was underway, the team contacted 911 while the vehicle continued toward the hospital.

Both the mother and the newborn ultimately reached UCSF safely, according to the company. Few additional details were released, including how far from the hospital the birth occurred. "We can confirm this is true, and the mother and baby came to our hospital," a UCSF spokesperson tells the San Francisco Standard.

In a statement, Waymo said this isn't an entirely new scenario for its self-driving fleet. "This is not the first baby to be born inside a Waymo vehicle," the company said. "While it's a rare occurrence ... some of our newest riders just can't wait to experience their first ride."