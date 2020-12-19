(Newser) – On Thursday, the Pepsi Twitter feed put up a rather intriguing call to action. In honor of bidding adieu to the "worst year ever" and welcoming 2021, the soft drink giant asked for 2,021 retweets of a picture of its latest potential offering: Cocoa Cola, a soda described as a "delicious blend of cocoa (and hint of marshmallow) mixed with Pepsi cola," a company rep tells Business Insider. True, it may not be typical to merge the taste of a favorite hot beverage with a cold one, but as Todd Kaplan, Pepsi's VP of marketing, explains, "this year has been anything but typical."

"Why not bring together the delicious taste of a Pepsi with the delicious, [wintry] taste of chocolate and marshmallow and bring some unexpected joy to our fans this season?" Kaplan says in his statement. Why not, indeed—and enough fans agreed, as the post got more than 4,600 retweets. Pepsi now says it will produce a batch out of its test kitchen, with details to come next year. As CNET notes, the news, while strange, is "better than murder hornets. Or movies about a suddenly sexy Colonel Sanders." (Read more Pepsi stories.)

