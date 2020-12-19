Parents on the Hook After Throwing Out Son's Porn

(Newser) – Looks like a Michigan couple illegally threw out their son's eye-popping porn collection, the BBC reports. A federal judge has ordered Paul and Beth Werking to repay their 42-year-old son, David, who estimates the value at roughly $25,000. David claims his parents illegally tossed out 1,605 DVD and VHS tapes along with 50 or more sex toys after he moved out, per the Holland Sentinel. The judge agreed that the parents had no right to control his property, meaning they may have to pay triple its monetary value. David had moved in with his parents for 10 months after his divorce; he then moved out in 2017 at the "request of law enforcement," per his suit, but his parents weren't willing to keep the porn or take it to David's new Indiana home.

story continues below

In an email exchange, his father suggested David had a problem with adult material. His father claimed David had been booted from Wesleyan University as a student for distributing pornography, per the Sentinel. "Frankly, David, I did you a big favor by getting rid of all this stuff for you," his father wrote. David sent his dad the names of porn sites, saying that "I know you need it with mom around. Meanwhile for me there are college girls out there waiting to be made into women." His father emailed that "I have no words to express the depth of my shock and disappointment. Believe it or not, one reason for why I destroyed your porn was for your own mental and emotional health." Lawyers on both sides are trying to determine the monetary damages. (Read more pornography stories.)

