(Newser) – Earlier this month we commemorated the sad 40th anniversary of John Lennon's murder. Now, a happier cap to 2020 regarding Beatles news, courtesy of Peter Jackson. Per Rolling Stone, the Lord of the Rings director released a "sneak peek" of The Beatles: Get Back, his upcoming documentary on the Fab Four that's due out next summer. Paul McCartney gave the five-minute video a push early Monday via Twitter, as did the Beatles' social media pages. Speaking from what he says is the film's "cutting room," Jackson explains that the movie should've been finished by now, but the editing process is only about halfway done because of the pandemic.

story continues below

Jackson notes that the clip now circulating isn't technically a trailer for the movie, but a snippet of some of the 56 hours of never-before-seen Beatles footage. The video, set to the title song, will give fans "a sense of the spirit of the film that we're making," Jackson says. Featuring what Rolling Stone calls "all manner of studio antics," the short compilation shows the bandmates laughing, collaborating, and jamming together—one especially comical outtake has John and Paul singing "Two of Us" through gritted teeth. The smile-inducing footage, shot in early 1969, pushes back a bit on the narrative of the Beatles being mired in misery during what would turn out to be some of their final studio sessions together. Get Back's release date is currently set for Aug. 27. (Read more Beatles stories.)

