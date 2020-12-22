A 'Freak Out,' Then Passengers Slide Out of Taxiing Plane

(Newser) – A passenger apparently suffering from PTSD symptoms forced his way out of a moving plane Monday, along with a female companion and a service dog. Passengers onboard Delta Air Lines flight 462, which was taxiing at New York's La Guardia airport preparing to depart for Atlanta, say the group changed seats a few times and, as the plane started moving, the man stood up and refused to sit back down. Then the plane stopped, and the flight crew explained the man had forced open a cabin door, activating an emergency exit slide, which the trio slid down, the New York Times reports.

The man and woman were taken into custody. According to the New York Post's sources, the Florida 31-year-old and 23-year-old face charges of criminal trespass, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and obstructing governmental administration. A witness says he overheard the man telling a flight attendant he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and that he would "freak out" if forced to sit down. The plane returned to the gate, where passengers got off and were accommodated on other flights so that maintenance technicians could check out the aircraft, ABC 7 reports. (Read more La Guardia Airport stories.)

