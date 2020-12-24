(Newser) – UPS workers gathered Wednesday evening in Watertown, Conn., to pay tribute to a colleague who police say was assaulted and killed by another co-worker. After receiving a call about an accident involving a UPS truck late Tuesday night, police found 28-year-old driver Nathan Burk in that truck, assaulted with a weapon that was recovered at the scene. He later died at a hospital from his injuries. "It's still just unbelievable that it actually happened," Marshall Mullen, who was friends with Burk, told WTNH. "He was just working delivering Christmas gifts to everybody and the worst thing happened to him."

A Wednesday Facebook post from the Teamsters Joint Council 10 union announcing the vigil for its "fallen brother" noted that Burk had been with the Teamsters for five years. FOX61 reports that a collection taken up for Burk's family already has more than $20,000 in pledges from local union shops. "Nathan was a hard worker and a great Teamster," Teamsters Local 677 President Mike Rinaldi tells the Connecticut Post. "Our hearts are breaking right now." Meanwhile, WTNH reports that suspect Elijah Bertrand, 19, who was believed to have assaulted Burk as the truck was driving, is set to appear in court Thursday. Bertrand, who police say fled the scene after the attack, has been charged with murder and is being held on $2 million cash bond. (Read more UPS stories.)

