Cops Say UPS Employee Killed Co-Worker, Fled

(Newser) – A 19-year-old UPS worker accused of killing a co-worker in Connecticut was taken into custody after a manhunt Wednesday, police say. Connecticut State Police say they responded to reports of an accident involving a UPS truck in Watertown around 10:30pm Tuesday and found that the driver had been assaulted, the Connecticut Post reports. The victim died from his injuries at a nearby hospital. Police identified Elijah David Bertrand, who had apparently been in the same vehicle, as a suspect and warned the public that he should be considered dangerous, reports the Hartford Courant.

Police say it is "unclear what prompted the assault." Trooper Joseu Dorelus said the victim was assaulted with a weapon that was found at the scene. Police have not disclosed what the weapon was or released the driver's name. "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague, and are cooperating with the investigation," UPS spokesperson Matthew O’Connor said in a statement, per the AP. (Read more UPS stories.)

