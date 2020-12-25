Amy Schumer's Baldwin Joke Keeps Going

(Newser) – It's a safe bet Amy Schumer didn't expect a jokey online post involving Hilaria Baldwin, wife of Alec, would cause such a firestorm. It began earlier this week, when 36-year-old Hilaria, a yoga instructor, posted a photo of herself, clad in underwear, holding new son Eduardo. As a joke, Schumer reposted the photo on her own Instagram feed and pretended the photo was of her and her son, Gene, per People. Most people commenting took it in light-hearted fashion, but others managed to turn it against Hilaria and accuse her of body-shaming. Hilaria responded with a video defending herself, while making clear that she bears no ill will against Schumer. "My only concern with it is it seemed to start to spiral out of control," she says in the video.

Hilaria says she's all for body positivity, but says it must apply to people of all shapes and sizes, including her own. "There's a whole thing like, 'Oh, moms don't look like that,'" she says, reports USA Today. "Some moms do. This mom does. And I am included in the inclusivity." Schumer herself responded, "I'm sorry!" to the video and deleted the jokey post from her page. But she is a comedian, after all. On Thursday, Schumer reposted a photo of Alec and Hilaria trying to corral their children for a photo and again passed it off as her own family. "Chris and I had such a beautiful day with the kids," she wrote in the caption, referring to her husband. (Read more Amy Schumer stories.)

