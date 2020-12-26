911, COVID Hotline Downed By Nashville Blast

(Newser) – Sweeping communications outages continued to plague large swaths of Tennessee on Saturday after a recreational vehicle exploded early Christmas morning in sleepy downtown Nashville. Police emergency systems across Tennessee and Kentucky, as well as Nashville's COVID-19 community hotline, remained out of service due to an AT&T central office being affected by the blast. Gov. Bill Lee asked the White House on Saturday for federal assistance due to the “severity and magnitude” of the explosion's impact. At least 41 buildings were damaged, and communications systems—including residential and cell phone service and 911 call centers—failed across the state, he said. Kentucky and northern Alabama were also affected, he said per the AP.

