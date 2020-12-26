911, COVID Hotline Downed By Nashville Blast

(Newser)
–
Sweeping communications outages continued to plague large swaths of Tennessee on Saturday after a recreational vehicle exploded early Christmas morning in sleepy downtown Nashville. Police emergency systems across Tennessee and Kentucky, as well as Nashville's COVID-19 community hotline, remained out of service due to an AT&T central office being affected by the blast. Gov. Bill Lee asked the White House on Saturday for federal assistance due to the “severity and magnitude” of the explosion's impact. At least 41 buildings were damaged, and communications systems—including residential and cell phone service and 911 call centers—failed across the state, he said. Kentucky and northern Alabama were also affected, he said per the AP.
The outages had even briefly grounded flights at the Nashville International Airport, but service was continuing normally as of Saturday. According to Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake, police officers responded
on Friday to a report of shots fired when they encountered the RV blaring a recorded warning that a bomb would detonate in 15 minutes. Police evacuated nearby buildings and called in the bomb squad. The RV exploded shortly afterward. Law enforcement officials have said they believe the blast was intentional but don’t yet know a motive or target. Three non-life-threatening injuries were reported, but no confirmed fatalities. However, Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said Friday that investigators at the scene “have found tissue that we believe could be remains, but we’ll have that examined and let you know at that time.”
(Read more Nashville bombing
stories.)