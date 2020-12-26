Whistleblower Snowden Is Now a Father

(Newser) – Edward Snowden has become a father. The whistleblower's wife, Lindsay Mills, shared a photo of herself with Snowden and their newborn son on Twitter. "Merry Christmas baby," she wrote along with the photo, which covered the child's face with an emoji. Snowden continues to live in Russia, where he received asylum as he was sought by U.S. authorities for leaking highly sensitive NSA information while working as a contractor for the agency in 2013. Per Reuters, Snowden revealed last month his intention to seek Russian-American dual citizenship for himself and his wife for fear they may otherwise become separated from their son "in an era of pandemics and closed borders."

The 37-year-old wrote of his intention in November, saying at the time they'll be "raising our son with all of the values of the America we love—including the freedom to speak his mind." The US wants to try Snowden on espionage charges, but he's said doesn't believe he'll get a fair trial. In August, President Trump suggested he might pardon Snowden and this month Kentucky Senator Rand Paul agreed, writing in the Federalist that Snowden exposed "unconstitutional spying" on Americans that resulted from abuses of the Patriot Act. (Read more Edward Snowden stories.)

