Singer Jessie J Woke Up Feeling 'Completely Deaf' in One Ear

(Newser) – It's likely one of a singer's biggest fears: hearing loss. And it happened to Jessie J, the British star revealed in an Instagram Live over the weekend, per USA Today. The 32-year-old, who collaborated with Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj on her recent single "Bang Bang," woke up Christmas Eve "and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn’t walk in a straight line," she said. She went to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with Meniere's disease. It's a chronic inner ear disorder that can lead to hearing loss as well as dizziness or vertigo. She also explained that her ear felt like "someone crawled in and turned a hair dryer on." The singer says she was prescribed medication and feels "much better," though she says she has been missing singing.

story continues below

She did a quick snippet of herself doing just that, noting, "Now's the first time I’ve been able to sing and bear it. You can hear I'm not really good at singing loud yet, but I just miss singing so much." As Us Weekly reports, Jessie J was not happy with the way her diagnosis was initially reported, and took to Instagram to clarify that she had never been hospitalized nor said that she was. "I’m not posting this for sympathy. Im [sic] posting this because this is the truth. I don’t want anyone thinking I lied about what actually happened," she wrote. "I wasn’t aware of Menieres before now and I hope this raises awareness for all the people who have been suffering way longer or worse than I." (Huey Lewis also has Meniere's disease.)

