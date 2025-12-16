It's Fiancee No. 3 for Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. is heading to the altar again, this time with Bettina Anderson, a Palm Beach social figure whose relationship with him has long been the subject of rumors. Per the New York Times , President Trump revealed the engagement on Monday night during a White House holiday party, and Andrew Surabian, a spokesperson for Donald Trump Jr., confirmed the news but didn't provide further details.

"I'm not usually at a loss for words, because I'm usually doing the ranting and raving really well," Trump Jr. said at the event, per People. "I want to thank Bettina for that one word: 'Yes.'" The announcement formalizes a relationship that has been tabloid fodder since at least late last year, when Britain's Daily Mail published photos of the pair holding hands in Palm Beach. At the time, Trump Jr. was still engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, a prominent Republican surrogate who delivered high-profile speeches at the 2020 and 2024 GOP conventions, per the Times. Guilfoyle was later nominated by President Trump to serve as US ambassador to Greece; she was sworn in in September and departed for Athens last month.

This is Trump Jr.'s third engagement. He proposed to his first wife, Vanessa, in 2004, and the couple wed at Mar-a-Lago the following year. That engagement drew attention when he accepted a complimentary ring from a New Jersey jeweler in exchange for publicity, even re-staging the proposal in a mall. Vanessa Trump filed for divorce in 2018. Trump Jr., 47, has increasingly been seen in public with Anderson since his father returned to the Oval Office. Per Reuters, the two traveled to India last month to attend a wedding.