DC Police Respond to Lawmaker Who Wants to Carry Glock

(Newser) – Newly elected Congresswoman Lauren Boebert wants to bring her gun with her to Washington, DC, and now DC's police chief is weighing in. Chief Robert Contee III, asked during a press conference about Boebert's desire to carry, said he would make sure "she is aware of the what the laws of the District of Columbia are," Politico reports. "That Congresswoman will be subjected to the same penalties as anyone else that’s caught on the DC streets carrying a firearm," he continued. DC has strict prohibitions on firearms, including prohibiting them on the grounds of the Capitol, but lawmakers are exempt from many of them; they are allowed to store guns in their offices and must transport them unloaded, but cannot carry them on the floor of the House.

Boebert, who used to run a gun-themed restaurant in her home state of Colorado where employees carried firearms, posted a video to social media Sunday defiantly titled, "I Will Carry My Glock to Congress" and promising she won't give up her second amendment rights. The video was posted as congressional Democrats aimed to ban lawmakers from carrying guns at the Capitol, the Washington Post reports, but that did not end up coming to pass. Her rep said Monday she "will comply with all applicable firearm laws and regulations." Boebert, who has also "flirted" with support for QAnon before ultimately distancing herself per the Post, also plans to join with other Republicans challenging the certification of Joe Biden's win Wednesday. (Read more gun rights stories.)

