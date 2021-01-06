Twitter Pulls Trump Tweets, Locks His Account

(Newser) – After the chaos at the Capitol Wednesday, Twitter has decided that merely flagging President Trump's tweets isn't enough. The company has now removed three of the president's tweets, including one in which he slammed Vice President Mike Pence for refusing to reject electoral votes and another in which he urged supporters to go home—but praised them and repeated his claim the election had been "stolen." In a third tweet pulled by Twitter, Trump described the violent invasion of the Capitol as "things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots" and told supporters to "Remember this day forever!" Twitter said the tweets were pulled for "repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy" and Trump's account will be locked for 12 hours.

story continues below

Twitter also warned that future violations could result in the permanent suspension of Trump's account. Before the tweets were pulled entirely, Twitter added a warning label that it hadn't used on the president's tweets before, Engadget reports. "This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can't be replied to, retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence," it stated. "We have been significantly restricting engagement with Tweets labeled under our Civic Integrity Policy due to the risk of violence," the company said in a tweet from Twitter Safety. It added that it was "exploring other escalated enforcement actions." (Read more President Trump stories.)

