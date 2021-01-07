Democrats Call for Trump's Removal

(Newser) – US Representative Ilhan Omar said Wednesday that she is drawing up articles of impeachment against President Trump, the Guardian reports. "Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate," the Minnesota Democrat tweeted. "We can't allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath." Her statement comes after Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol as Congress met to count Electoral College votes. Trump later urged his supporters to "Go home in peace," but he continues to maintain, without evidence, that the presidential election was stolen from him.

Other Democrats also called for Trump's removal, the Hill reports, with some calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked, effectively declaring Trump unable to perform the job of president. Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts tweeted that Trump should be impeached. "This is dangerous & unacceptable," she said. Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline said: "This is outrageous, and the president caused it. We should impeach and convict him tomorrow. California Rep Ted Lieu tweeted to Pence: "You need to start the 25th Amendment. @realDonaldTrump is detached from reality." Trump was impeached in late 2019, NPR recalls, based on accusations of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. At that time, the Senate, under Republican control, voted to acquit him. (Read more Ilhan Omar stories.)

