Relatives Identify Woman Fatally Shot Inside Capitol

(Newser) – The woman fatally shot as rioters stormed the Capitol Wednesday has been identified by relatives as Ashli Babbit, a 35-year-old San Diego resident. Her husband tells KUSI that Babbit was a four-term Air Force veteran and a "strong supporter of President Trump." DC Police Chief Robert Contee says the woman was shot by a Capitol Police officer as rioters tried to break into the House chamber, WUSA-9 reports. "This is a tragic incident," Contee says. "And I send my condolences to the victim's family and friends." Social media postings suggest Babbit supported the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Video of the shooting shows that the woman was shot after rioters smashed the glass at the top of barricaded doors to corridor leading to the House chamber, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. "We had stormed into the chambers inside. And there was a young lady who rushed through the windows," a witness told WUSA-9. "A number of police and Secret Service were saying get back, get down, get out of the way. She didn’t heed the call and as we kind of raced of raced up to grab people and pull them back, they shot her in the neck." She died after being hospitalized in critical condition. Contee says three other people died after suffering "medical emergencies" during the breach, the AP reports. (Read more U.S. Capitol stories.)

