Amid the pro-Trump riot that left four dead in the nation's capital Wednesday was plenty of looting, and per the New York Times, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office was an especially popular target. One man in particular—seen in a picture that's now gone viral, lounging in Pelosi's office with his feet on her desk—has been identified as 60-year-old Richard Barnett of Gravette, Ark., and he bragged to reporters later about the souvenir he'd swiped. Barnett, who also goes by "Bigo," told the Times' Matthew Rosenberg he didn't commit any breach to enter Pelosi's office—he says he was shoved in as he walked by—and that he felt entitled to have a seat once inside. "I'm a taxpayer, I'm a patriot, that ain't her desk, we loaned her that desk," he told 5NEWS. "She ain't appreciating the desk, so I thought I'd sit down and appreciate the desk."

Barnett says once he sat down, he realized he was bleeding and had bled on an envelope, which the New York Post notes was addressed to GOP Rep. Billy Long—so he took it. He insists he didn't steal it, though, as he left a quarter behind for Pelosi (he also says he left her a profanity-laced note). CNN reports that others also wreaked further havoc inside Pelosi's office, smashing a large mirror, writing "we will not back down" on a folder, and stealing the nameplate from above her door. Barnett, meanwhile—who the Arkansas Times says is the founder of a group that identifies itself as advocating for 2nd Amendment rights—told 5NEWS he wants his American flag back, which he left behind in Pelosi's office. He also told Rosenberg no one would likely believe his story of being pushed into the suite. "I'll probably be telling them this is what happened all the way to the DC jail," he said. (Read more insurrection stories.)

