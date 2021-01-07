Let the Blame Game Begin

(Newser)
–
Lots of people are laying blame for Wednesday's violence at the Capitol on President Trump. But the Kansas City Star editorial board points to another Republican: Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley. The 41-year-old senator elected in 2018 "deserves an impressive share of the blame for the blood that's been shed," the board writes. Indeed, "no one other than President Donald Trump himself is more responsible." More:
- Hawley was the first senator to say he would challenge the 2020 election results. "That action, motivated by ambition, set off much that followed—the rush of his fellow presidential aspirant Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and other members of the Sedition Caucus to put a show of loyalty to the president above all else," the board writes. "This revolt is the result, and if you didn't know this is where we've been headed from the start, it's because you didn't want to know."
- Apart from Hawley, Cruz was the "most ardent" Senate advocate for blocking certification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory, per the Dallas Morning News. After Cruz condemned Wednesday's violence, Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke noted "it is your self-serving attempt at sedition that has helped to inspire these terrorists and their attempted coup."