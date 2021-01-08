Wall Street Journal Calls on Trump to Resign

(Newser) – Calling President Trump's actions this week "a far greater dereliction of duty" than his communications with Ukraine that led to his impeachment, the Wall Street Journal has called for his resignation. "This would be the cleanest solution," the editorial says, "since it would immediately turn presidential duties over to" Vice President Mike Pence. Trump incited a crowd to attack Congress, waited too long to try to stop the mob, and tried to get President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory thrown out. "This was an assault on the constitutional process of transferring power after an election," the editorial says, and crosses a constitutional line that Trump hadn't crossed before. "It is impeachable," the Journal says. Removing the president through the 25th Amendment might work but could be portrayed by Trump as a coup.

The New York Times points out that the Journal is owned by Rupert Murdoch, who employs some of Trump's highest-profile defenders at Fox News Network. The paper's editorials have been critical of Trump before, but not like this one, which was headlined "Donald Trump's Final Days." Generally, they've been supportive of Trump, per the Wrap, though foreshadowing may have come last month when one denounced the Republican effort to overturn Biden's win. "We know an act of grace by Mr. Trump isn't likely," the Journal writes. Still, "It is best for everyone, himself included, if he goes away quietly." (In a video, Trump belatedly responds to the attack on the Capitol.)

