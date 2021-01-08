2nd Trump Cabinet Member Resigns

(Newser) – First Elaine Chao, now Betsy DeVos. Education secretary DeVos became the second member of President Trump's Cabinet to resign over Wednesday's riots in Washington, reports CNBC. DeVos on Thursday night blamed the president in her resignation letter to the president, per the AP. “There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me,” she wrote. The resignation is effective Friday.

story continues below

The Washington Post notes that DeVos has been one of Trump's most loyal Cabinet members, though she split with him in recent days by acknowledging that Joe Biden won the election. She has served in Trump's Cabinet for the president's entire term, notes Politico. The two Cabinet resignations come amid growing talk of invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office; such a move would require half the Cabinet and the vice president to go along. (Trump condemned the violence on Thursday.)

