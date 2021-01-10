Amazon Joins Google, Apple in Parler Ban

(Newser) – After similar moves by Apple and Google, Amazon has suspended Parler from its web-hosting services over allegations the preferred social media platform of many conservatives and the far-right posed the risk of further incitement of violence following Wednesday's mob attack at the US Capitol. Per the Washington Post, Amazon said late Saturday that Parler violated its terms of service, citing inadequate content moderation. Amazon said in an email obtained by BuzzFeed the suspension would take effect late Sunday. "It’s clear that Parler does not have an effective process to comply with the AWS terms of service," the letter read. It marks a third, and potentially fatal, blow to the platform by big tech as Parler must now find a new hosting service or go dark.

On Friday, Google pulled Parler's smartphone app from its app store for allowing postings that seek “to incite ongoing violence in the US,” per the AP. Apple followed suit on Saturday evening after giving Parler 24 hours to address complaints it was being used to “plan and facilitate yet further illegal and dangerous activities.” Parler CEO John Matze decried the punishments as “a coordinated attack by the tech giants to kill competition in the marketplace. We were too successful too fast,” he said Saturday night. Boasting about 12 million users, Parler is the largest among the handful of alternatives President Trump could potentially use in the wake of his removal from Twitter, Facebook, and other mainstream platforms. (Read more Twitter stories.)

