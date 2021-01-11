Powerball, Mega Millions Are Sky High

(Newser) – The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are massive right now after the latest drawings produced no big winners, ABC 7 reports. Powerball is up to $550 million, the highest it's gone since March 2019. Mega Millions is at $600 million for just the fourth time ever. The next drawings will be held Wednesday and Tuesday, respectively. "It's been a couple of years since the games have simultaneously offered jackpots this large, and our players are here for it," a lottery official says. The largest Powerball jackpot ever was $1.586 billion in 2016; for Mega Millions, $1.537 billion in 2018. KPNX notes that, statistically, there's really nothing you can do to improve your odds of winning other than buying more tickets. If you do win, you're advised to contact a financial adviser before doing anything else. (Read more lottery stories.)