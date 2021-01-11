'Zip-Tie Guys' From Capitol Breach Arrested

(Newser) – Two of the so-called alleged "zip-tie guys" from Wednesday's breach of the US Capitol have been arrested, CBS News reports. The FBI arrested Eric Gavelek Munchel, 30, of Nashville on Sunday, News Channel 5 reports. He was allegedly one of the men pictured inside the Capitol building carrying zip-tie handcuffs, leading to speculation the rioters intended to take hostages. Another alleged "zip-tie guy," earlier identified as a retired Air Force officer, has also been arrested. They join other such notable arrests as the guy who put his feet up on Nancy Pelosi's desk, the West Virginia lawmaker who later resigned, the guy who stole a lectern, the oddly dressed "QAnon Shaman," and another QAnon fan.

The AP took a deep dive, looking at 120 people who have either been arrested in relation to the Capitol incident or who have been identified via photos of the event, and determined the mob was "overwhelmingly made up of longtime Trump supporters," many of whom openly bragged about their involvement on social media. Many were found to be adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory. At least 90 arrests have been made so far, and the FBI is still searching for more suspects. Two Virginia police officers are on administrative leave after allegedly attending the riot, WSLS reports. (The assault was a more sinister attack than it first appeared.)

