Kamala Harris' Vogue Cover Isn't Going Over Well

(Newser) – Kamala Harris will cover Vogue for the first time in February, but the cover image chosen for the issue isn't going over well. As CBS News reports, the magazine revealed two images, and sources are saying the photo featured on the cover is not the one Harris' team agreed to—the other one is. See both here. The New York Post and the Guardian report many are decrying the photos as unprofessional, disrespectful to Harris, or simply not well done, while some even wondered whether Harris' skin was lightened (Vogue denies this).

story continues below

"Was it 'Let our 5yos direct cover photo' day," wondered one Twitter user. Another wrote, "Here’s 4 images of Kamala Harris that I had *saved in my phone* that are better than that Vogue cover." Others were calling the cover things like "the least dignified & greatest insult," a "travesty," and a "washed out mess." As for what Harris has to say in the accompanying interview, you can read it here. "We can agree that we have more in common than what separates us,” she says. “And agree that it’s not in the best interest of who we are as a nation to have any one group suffer for who they are.” (Read more Kamala Harris stories.)

