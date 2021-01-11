(Newser) – The first moves in what promises to be another tumultuous week in DC have been made: House Democrats on Monday introduced an article of impeachment against President Trump, formally accusing him of inciting last week's riot, reports the Hill. The move by Democrats David Cicilline, Ted Lieu, and Jamie Raskin sets the stage for a possible House vote later in the week, perhaps Wednesday, per the Washington Post. Also Monday, House Republicans blocked a measure calling on VP Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. Nancy Pelosi was reportedly still waiting to see whether Pence would act before proceeding toward a vote.

Trump "willfully made statements that, in context, encouraged—and foreseeably resulted in—lawless action at the Capitol," the resolution introduced on Monday reads. "Thus incited by President Trump, members of the crowd he had addressed, in an attempt to, among other objectives, interfere with the Joint Session's solemn constitutional duty to certify the results of the 2020 Presidential election, unlawfully breached and vandalized the Capitol, injured and killed law enforcement personnel, menaced Members of Congress, the Vice President, and Congressional personnel, and engaged in other violent, deadly, destructive, and seditious acts." (Read more President Trump stories.)

