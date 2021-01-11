'Credible Threats' to Disrupt Inauguration

(Newser) – The National Park Service says it is suspending tours of the Washington Monument from Monday until Jan. 24 because of "credible threats to visitors and park resources." In an alert, the NPS said the groups involved in last week's Capitol rioting were threatening to disrupt Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, reports NBC Washington. The NPS said it may also "institute temporary closures of public access to roadways, parking areas and restrooms within the National Mall and Memorial Parks if conditions warrant."

The FBI has warned that "armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the US Capitol from 17 January through 20," according to a bulletin seen by ABC's Josh Margolin. Days before the riot, Biden announced that he would skip the traditional inaugural parade because of the pandemic. In his final tweet before he was banned, President Trump declared that he would not be attending. Twitter said worries that Trump's tweets might incite a "secondary attack" were among the reasons he was banned, the Washington Post reports. (In the month before the riot, one ominous phrase was mentioned on social media more than 100,000 times.)

