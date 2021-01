President-elect Joe Biden walks offstage with his wife Jill Biden after speaking after the Electoral College formally elected him as president, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President-elect Joe Biden walks offstage with his wife Jill Biden after speaking after the Electoral College formally elected him as president, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington,... (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)