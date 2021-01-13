Olympic Gold Medal Swimmer Charged for Role in Capitol Riot

(Newser) – An Olympic gold medalist swimmer who wore his Team USA jacket during the Capitol riot is now in a sea of trouble. Klete Keller was charged Wednesday with obstructing law enforcement, knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, USA Today reports. Court documents state that an FBI agent who viewed video of the riot easily identified the 6-foot-6 Keller from his height and the jacket, and other videos confirmed his presence at the Capitol, reports the New York Times. The federal charges were filed at United States District Court for the District of Columbia. Keller, 38, won gold in 2004 and 2008. The real estate firm in Colorado where he worked for the last three years said Tuesday that he had resigned "effective immediately." (Read more Capitol attack stories.)