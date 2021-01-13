2nd Suspect Arrested in Shooting of ICU Nurse

(Newser) – A second man has been arrested in connection to the December death of a Tennessee nurse found fatally shot in her car along Nashville’s I-440. A team of local, state, and federal authorities took 28-year-old James Edward Cowan into custody Tuesday night, the Tennessean reports. His girlfriend, Dimensha Carter, 21, also was arrested. Cowan was named as a suspect in the killing of 26-year-old Caitlyn Kaufman, an ICU nurse who was commuting to her evening shift, last week. He was arrested as he returned to a Nashville apartment complex, where police believe he had been staying for several days, per WKRN. Another suspect, Devaunte Lewis Hill, 21, was arrested in December.

Authorities say they recovered two pistols, marijuana, and five grams of white powder in the car Cowan was riding in at the time of his arrest. Police say that Cowan and Hill were in the same vehicle Dec. 3 when shots were fired from their car into Kaufman's, striking it at least six times, according to reports. An officer discovered Kaufman dead in her car when he was investigating what appeared to be a crash on the Interstate. A motive for the shooting has not been released. Hill and Cowan face each face a criminal homicide charge. Carter, Cowan’s girlfriend, faces a charge of harboring a fugitive. (Read more crime stories.)