This Is Nancy Pelosi's Impeachment Dress

(Newser) – Nancy Pelosi showed up to President Trump's second impeachment wearing the same outfit she donned for his first. The New York Post says some compared the House speaker's "sleek black business frock" to something one might wear to a funeral, but that doesn't necessarily mean the internet didn't like it. She also wore the same gold necklace as the last time around, but People notes a gold brooch she wore during the 2019 impeachment was missing this time, and of course, this time around she also wore a face mask. "Nancy Pelosi in the same dress for both impeachments is the exact kind of trolling our grandmothers taught us and the exact kind of business I am here for," Jen Curran tweeted. Others on Twitter were using words like "legend" and "iconic."

The outfit choice was, in 2019, meant to mark the somber occasion. "And probably the suit carries some of that same messaging today!" writes Claire Lampen at the Cut. "Still, I am also choosing to read it as a subtle dig at the president; something along the lines of, Hell yes you know what time it is. But that’s just me." Write Alaina Demopoulos and Tim Teeman at the Daily Beast, "The outfit also silently injected just the right amount of sartorial drama into an already dramatic day. Pelosi has proven herself a master of such fashion moments, as when she wore that red MaxMara coat in 2019 to meet with Trump over a potential government shutdown (key accessory: Armani sunglasses)." She's also well known for wearing white pantsuits at times as a nod to suffragists. (Read more Nancy Pelosi stories.)