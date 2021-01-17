Ryan Reynolds Makes a Young Fan's 'Jaw Hit the Floor'

(Newser) – "His jaw hit the floor." That's how Randi Dery describes the reaction of her 11-year-old son after Ryan Reynolds recorded a personal message for him, reports CTV News. Brody Dery is undergoing chemo for Hodgkins lymphoma, and the Deadpool star got wind of his situation with help from TV station CKPG. "I just heard a little bit about your story and I wanted to send you this video and let you know that I'm thinking about you and I'm sending you tons of love and I'm sending you strength, whatever strength I've got," says Reynolds to his fellow Canadian, per People. Reynolds also told Brody that "you have a ton of people in your life that love you so much," and he pledged to meet the boy in person someday.

After watching the video over and over, "he keeps saying, 'I feel special,'" says Randi Dery of her son, who is also battling Crohn's disease. The pair had previously made a video of their own reaching out to Ryan on social media explaining they were huge fans of him and especially of Deadpool—in part because Ryan's character survives cancer with a wicked sense of humor in tact. "Brody finds the funny in everything," says his mom. A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family.